Local News Now conference: journalist toolkits

COVERING THE ISSUES: TOOLKITS FOR ETHICAL LOCAL NEWS

As part of our 2021 ethics conference, “Journalism Ethics & Local News Now,” we produced four toolkits for local journalists on covering education, health care, the economy, and public safety.



Our conference seeks to foster discussion about local news, and specifically about how news organizations that have experienced significant cuts or changes to their model, can continue to fully, equitably and ethically cover the critical stories of our time.

To support that goal, we also wanted to provide practical resources for local journalists who are grappling with the substantial workloads of this moment and who would welcome story ideas, local angles, lists of sources and expert interviews on these important topics.

