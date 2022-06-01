High standards. Vigorous debate.
For its operating expenses, the Center for Journalism Ethics relies entirely on the support of donors. All donations of any amount are welcome, and truly appreciated.
Please help the center to grow and to fulfill its mission by clicking on the link below.
You will be taken to the center’s official donation site provided by the UW Foundation.
Your donation will go directly and only to the Center for Journalism Ethics.
To explore other opportunities to support the center through major gifts, planned giving, or to discuss any questions about your philanthropy, please contact:
Marit Barkve
Associate Director of Development
School of Journalism and Mass Communication
University of Wisconsin Foundation
1848 University Avenue
Madison, WI 53726
markit.barkve@supportuw.org
608-308-5341