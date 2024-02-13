2024 Shadid Award Winners & Finalists

Announcing the finalists for the 2024 Anthony Shadid Award for Journalism Ethics
The judges for the Anthony Shadid Award for Journalism Ethics are honored to select five outstanding entries as finalists for the 2024 award from an impressive field of nominations.
The Shadid Award honors journalists who exhibit a strong commitment to ethical journalism by acting with integrity, honoring ethical principles in their reporting or resisting pressure to compromise ethical principles.
The winner will be announced on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, and honored at an award ceremony in Washington, DC on Monday, May 6.
2024 Finalists
Kristen Gelineau, Associated Press. Investigative correspondent Kristen Gelineau’s coverage of the Rohingya people led her to this story about the trafficking of Rohingya girls to Malaysia where they are subjected to rape, imprisonment and other abuse. According to the nomination, Gelineau navigated a minefield of ethical dilemmas, including working to protect sources dealing with extreme levels of trauma and desperation and ensuring that her work did not re-traumatize vulnerable people.
Keri Blakinger, Connor Sheets, Brittny Mejia, LA Times. For more than six years, tourists have been dying after taking fentanyl- and methamphetamine-tainted counterfeit pills they purchased from Mexican pharmacies. These reporters purchased 114 narcotic medications sold over the counter at dozens of pharmacies in Mexico, discovering that 62 percent of the pills were fake. According to the nomination, this investigation required making difficult ethical decisions about what to report and how to best serve readers without endangering the safety of reporting subjects, the general public and the reporters themselves.
Melissa Sanchez, Maryam Jameel, ProPublica. Reporters Melissa Sanchez and Maryam Jameel investigated the treatment of immigrant dairy workers in Wisconsin. According to the nomination, the reporters had to persuade undocumented immigrant workers — nearly all of whom feared losing their jobs or being deported — to speak with reporters in such a way that they could write with authority yet without disclosing their identities and putting them in harm’s way. The team also found innovative ways to ensure that their story reached the dairy worker community.
We had such a strong field of entries this year,” said Kathryn McGarr, judging chair and UW–Madison associate professor of journalism and mass communication. “We are pleased to put these five finalists forward as exemplars of ethical journalism in which reporters showed tremendous care and consideration for their subjects, their readers and the wider community.”
Recent winners of the award include the Associated Press team of Mystyslav Cherbov, Evgeniy Maloletka, Vasilisa Stepanenko and Lori Hinnant for their courageous report on Russia’s attack on Mariupol, Jessica Contrera of the Washington Post for her reporting on child sex trafficking, and Margie Mason and Robin McDowell of the Associated Press for exposing widespread labor abuses in the global palm oil industry.
ABOUT ANTHONY SHADID: The award is named for Anthony Shadid, a UW-Madison journalism alumnus and foreign reporter for the Washington PostandThe New York Times. Shadid won two Pulitzer Prizes for his courageous and informed journalism. He died in February 2012 while reporting in Syria.
Shadid had a special connection to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, its School of Journalism and Mass Communication and the Center for Journalism Ethics. He sat on the Center’s advisory board and was a strong supporter of its aim to promote public interest journalism and to stimulate discussion about journalism ethics.
ABOUT THE CENTER: The mission of the Center for Journalism Ethics is to encourage the highest standards in journalism ethics worldwide. We foster vigorous debate about ethical practices in journalism and provide a resource for producers, consumers and students of journalism. We honor the best in ethical journalistic practice and will not hesitate to call attention to journalistic failings. The Center is housed in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.