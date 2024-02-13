2024 Shadid Award Winners & Finalists

Announcing the finalists for the 2024 Anthony Shadid Award for Journalism Ethics

The judges for the Anthony Shadid Award for Journalism Ethics are honored to select five outstanding entries as finalists for the 2024 award from an impressive field of nominations.

The Shadid Award honors journalists who exhibit a strong commitment to ethical journalism by acting with integrity, honoring ethical principles in their reporting or resisting pressure to compromise ethical principles.

The winner will be announced on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, and honored at an award ceremony in Washington, DC on Monday, May 6.

2024 Finalists

We had such a strong field of entries this year,” said Kathryn McGarr, judging chair and UW–Madison associate professor of journalism and mass communication. “We are pleased to put these five finalists forward as exemplars of ethical journalism in which reporters showed tremendous care and consideration for their subjects, their readers and the wider community.”

Recent winners of the award include the Associated Press team of Mystyslav Cherbov, Evgeniy Maloletka, Vasilisa Stepanenko and Lori Hinnant for their courageous report on Russia’s attack on Mariupol, Jessica Contrera of the Washington Post for her reporting on child sex trafficking, and Margie Mason and Robin McDowell of the Associated Press for exposing widespread labor abuses in the global palm oil industry.

ABOUT ANTHONY SHADID: The award is named for Anthony Shadid, a UW-Madison journalism alumnus and foreign reporter for the Washington Post and The New York Times. Shadid won two Pulitzer Prizes for his courageous and informed journalism. He died in February 2012 while reporting in Syria.

Shadid had a special connection to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, its School of Journalism and Mass Communication and the Center for Journalism Ethics. He sat on the Center’s advisory board and was a strong supporter of its aim to promote public interest journalism and to stimulate discussion about journalism ethics.

ABOUT THE CENTER: The mission of the Center for Journalism Ethics is to encourage the highest standards in journalism ethics worldwide. We foster vigorous debate about ethical practices in journalism and provide a resource for producers, consumers and students of journalism. We honor the best in ethical journalistic practice and will not hesitate to call attention to journalistic failings. The Center is housed in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.