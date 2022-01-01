Journalist in Residence

2018



David Folkenflik is the New York City-based media correspondent for NPR News and the host and editor of On Point from NPR and WBUR (with Meghna Chakrabarti). His stories and analyses are broadcast on the network’s news magazines, such as All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Here & Now, and are featured on NPR’s website and mobile platforms. Folkenflik’s reporting casts light on the stories of our age, the figures who shape journalism and the tectonic shifts affecting the news industry. He has reported on the relationship between the press, politicians and the general public as well as the fight over the flow of information in the age of Trump. Folkenflik joined NPR in 2004 after more than a decade at the Baltimore Sun, where he covered higher education, national politics and the media. He is author of Murdoch’s World: The Last of the Old Media Empires and editor of Page One: Inside the New York Times and the Future of Journalism.