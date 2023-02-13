2023 Shadid Award Finalists

Finalists named for the 2023 Anthony Shadid Award for Journalism Ethics

The judges for the Anthony Shadid Award for Journalism Ethics are honored to select five outstanding entries from an impressive field of nominations as finalists for the 2023 award.

The Shadid Award honors journalists who exhibit a strong commitment to ethical journalism by acting with integrity, honoring ethical principles in their reporting or resisting pressure to compromise ethical principles.

The winner will be announced on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and honored at an award ceremony in New York City on Wednesday, May 17.

2023 Finalists

“These stories demanded exceptionally difficult choices involved in protecting sources, avoiding sensationalism, minimizing the damage that publicity can do, and knowing when to stop reporting,” said Lucas Graves, judging chair and UW–Madison professor of journalism and mass communication. “We’re tremendously proud to highlight the work done by this year’s Shadid finalists.”



Recent winners of the award include Jessica Contrera of the Washington Post for her reporting on child sex trafficking, and Margie Mason and Robin McDowell of the Associated Press for exposing widespread labor abuses in the global palm oil industry.

ABOUT ANTHONY SHADID: The award is named for Anthony Shadid, a UW-Madison journalism alumnus and foreign reporter for the Washington Post and The New York Times. Shadid won two Pulitzer Prizes for his courageous and informed journalism. He died in February 2012 while reporting in Syria.

Shadid had a special connection to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, its School of Journalism and Mass Communication and the Center for Journalism Ethics. He sat on the Center’s advisory board and was a strong supporter of its aim to promote public interest journalism and to stimulate discussion about journalism ethics.

ABOUT THE CENTER: The mission of the Center for Journalism Ethics is to encourage the highest standards in journalism ethics worldwide. We foster vigorous debate about ethical practices in journalism and provide a resource for producers, consumers and students of journalism. We honor the best in ethical journalistic practice and will not hesitate to call attention to journalistic failings. The Center is housed in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.