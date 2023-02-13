 Skip to main content
University of Wisconsin–Madison

2023 Shadid Award Finalists

Badger red graphic showing headshot of Anthony Shadid plus this text: The Anthony Shadid Award for Journalism Ethics, 2023 Award Ceremony, Wednesday, May 17, 6 PM, University Club, NYC

 

Finalists named for the 2023 Anthony Shadid Award for Journalism Ethics 

The judges for the Anthony Shadid Award for Journalism Ethics are honored to select five outstanding entries from an impressive field of nominations as finalists for the 2023 award. 

The Shadid Award honors journalists who exhibit a strong commitment to ethical journalism by acting with integrity, honoring ethical principles in their reporting or resisting pressure to compromise ethical principles. 

The winner will be announced on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, and honored at an award ceremony in New York City on Wednesday, May 17.

2023 Finalists

  • Mstyslav Chernov, Evgeniy Maloletka, Vasilisa Stepanenko and Lori Hinnant, Associated Press. This AP team was the last group of international journalists remaining in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol. According to the nomination, as Russian forces closed in, the team published breaking news while also navigating agonizing questions of how much help to offer and how much to accept. 
  • Tony Plohetski, Austin-American Statesman & KVUE-TV. Investigative reporter Tony Plohetski was the first journalist in the county to obtain video that dramatically changed the public’s understanding of how police responded to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and two teachers were killed. According to the nomination, Plohetski and team first had to determine whether they had a public duty to publish the video and then navigate layers of editorial and ethical decisions in shaping its release.
  • Brett Murphy, ProPublica. Investigative reporter Brett Murphy showed how hundreds of police officers, prosecutors and dispatchers have been taught to divine the guilt or innocence of 911 callers using a junk science focused on analyzing word choice. According to the nomination, Murphy and team had to consider how to fairly portray people convicted of horrible crimes, how to respectfully convey the substance of jarring and graphic 911 calls, how to portray the founder of the training, as well as questions of who to name and hold accountable. 
  • Lynzy Billing, ProPublica. Freelancer Lynzy Billing traveled to more than 30 sites in Afghanistan to track down and count civilian deaths at the hands of Afghan soldiers funded, trained and directed by the CIA. According to the nomination, virtually every source Billing spoke to did so at personal risk, with Billing speaking not only with survivors, witnesses and local doctors, but also Afghan commandos and American special operation forces soldiers. 
  • Melanie Payne, Adam Walser, Kylie McGivern, Jackie Callaway, Randy Wright, Matt McGlashen, WFTS/ABC Action News. This one-hour special investigated the sharp uptick in hate groups and hate incidents in Florida in an effort to equip their audience with the resources needed to identify, report and combat hate. According to the nomination, their one-hour special sparked community conversation while at the same preventing hate groups from gaining exposure.

“These stories demanded exceptionally difficult choices involved in protecting sources, avoiding sensationalism, minimizing the damage that publicity can do, and knowing when to stop reporting,” said Lucas Graves, judging chair and UW–Madison professor of journalism and mass communication. “We’re tremendously proud to highlight the work done by this year’s Shadid finalists.”

Recent winners of the award include Jessica Contrera of the Washington Post for her reporting on child sex trafficking, and Margie Mason and Robin McDowell of the Associated Press for exposing widespread labor abuses in the global palm oil industry.

ABOUT ANTHONY SHADID: The award is named for Anthony Shadid, a UW-Madison journalism alumnus and foreign reporter for the Washington Post and The New York Times. Shadid won two Pulitzer Prizes for his courageous and informed journalism. He died in February 2012 while reporting in Syria.

Shadid had a special connection to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, its School of Journalism and Mass Communication and the Center for Journalism Ethics. He sat on the Center’s advisory board and was a strong supporter of its aim to promote public interest journalism and to stimulate discussion about journalism ethics.

ABOUT THE CENTER: The mission of the Center for Journalism Ethics is to encourage the highest standards in journalism ethics worldwide. We foster vigorous debate about ethical practices in journalism and provide a resource for producers, consumers and students of journalism. We honor the best in ethical journalistic practice and will not hesitate to call attention to journalistic failings. The Center is housed in the School of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.